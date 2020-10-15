APD looking for suspects in recent aggravated robberies in Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in recent aggravated robberies in the Austin area.

APD recently released information on the aggravated robberies at Austin-area businesses.

One robbery took place at a 7-Eleven at 1901 E. William Cannon Drive in South Austin. APD says that two suspects entered the store just after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspects then fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspects in this robbery are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, wearing black “PINK” hoodie, white face covering, tan/khaki pants

Suspect 1 in the Oct. 9 7-Eleven robbery (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #2: Hispanic or White male, short, white-and-blue baggy shirt, dark pants, black face and head covering, black shoes with white trim

Suspect 2 in the Oct. 9 7-Eleven robbery (Austin Police Department)

Three days later, on Oct. 12, that same 7-Eleven was robbed again. APD says two suspects entered the store just after 1:30 a.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. No injuries were reported, however, it is unknown if the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspects in this robbery are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, wearing gray zip-up jacket, black Champion pants, red covering on face and head, black New Balance shoes

Suspect 1 in the Oct. 12 7-Eleven robbery (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #2: Hispanic or White male, wearing baggy gray shorts, black hoodie and shirt, Jordan 11 Snakeskin shoes and carrying a two-tone backpack

Suspect 2 in the Oct. 12 7-Eleven robbery (Austin Police Department)

In addition to the robberies at the 7-Eleven, APD also released information on two other robberies, one at the Shepherd’s Market on Southridge Drive and one at a Shell gas station in Riverside.

Three suspects entered the Shepherd's Market at 3708 Southridge Drive at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money. After robbing the clerk and taking cash from the register, APD says the trio fled from the scene in a light-colored sedan-style vehicle.

The clerk, who was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery, was not injured. The suspects in this robbery are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, described as tall with a thin build, last seen wearing a black “Dyse One” hoodie, light-color pants, black shoes and a white COVID-19 mask

Suspects 1 and 2 in the Shepherd's Market robbery (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #2: Black male with a thin build, a red bandana tied around his ankle, last seen wearing UT Longhorn pajama pants, black shirt, black jacket with a lime green “3” on the sleeve, black head covering, and white COVID-19 mask

Suspect #3: Black or Hispanic male with a thin build, carrying half tan/half dark-color backpack with blue stripe, and last seen wearing a red jacket with a white stripe on sleeves, oversized pants, black shoes with white trim, and white COVID-19 mask

Suspect 3 in the Shepherd's Market robbery (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 3 is also described as the shortest of all three suspects.

APD is also requesting help in identifying three suspects they say robbed a Shell gas station in Riverside at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 8. The suspects entered the Shell at 2241 S. I-35 Svrd as the clerk was restocking the shelves. They held him at gunpoint while demanding money.

The suspects robbed the clerk, took money from the register and store merchandise before fleeing the scene. APD says it is unknown whether the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle. The clerk was not injured.

The suspects in this robbery are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, described as tall, last seen wearing a black “Dyse One” hoodie, light-color pants, black shoes and a white COVID-19 mask

Suspect #2: Black male with a red bandana over his face and socks on hands, last seen wearing royal blue Champion-brand hoodie and black pants

Suspects 1, 2 and 3 in the Shell gas station robbery (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #3: Black or Hispanic male, described as shorter than the other two suspects, carrying half tan/half dark-color backpack with blue stripe, last seen wearing grey and blue jacket, oversized shorts, black high top shoes with white trim and dark-colored face covering

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the new Crime Stoppers App, P3 Tips. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android or through the website www.austincrimestoppers.org.

