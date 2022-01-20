APD looking for three men involved in robbery of The Domain Macy's
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for three men they say were involved in a robbery at the Macy's department store in The Domain shopping center in North Austin.
The three men entered the Macy's at 3311 Esperanza Crossing on Nov. 26 just after 6 p.m., selected various clothing items and tried to leave the store.
One of the men also assaulted a loss prevention employee who attempted to stop him while he was trying to leave without payment.
The suspects are described as:
- Suspect 1: Hispanic male, long sleeve white champion shirt, black vest, and ripped blue jeans with color fabric seen through the rips on the jeans. He was carrying a white Macy’s bag
Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department (APD))
- Suspect 2: Hispanic male, white shirt under a black down coat, with white shoes. He also had white earphones in his ears.
Suspect 2 (Austin Police Department (APD))
- Suspect 3: Hispanic male, wearing a Nike white hoodie sweatshirt, hood up, a surgical mask covering his mouth and part of his nose.
Suspect 3 (Austin Police Department (APD))
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.
