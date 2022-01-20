APD looking for three men involved in robbery of The Domain Macy's

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for three men they say were involved in a robbery at the Macy's department store in The Domain shopping center in North Austin.

The three men entered the Macy's at 3311 Esperanza Crossing on Nov. 26 just after 6 p.m., selected various clothing items and tried to leave the store.

One of the men also assaulted a loss prevention employee who attempted to stop him while he was trying to leave without payment.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, long sleeve white champion shirt, black vest, and ripped blue jeans with color fabric seen through the rips on the jeans. He was carrying a white Macy’s bag

Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department (APD))

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, white shirt under a black down coat, with white shoes. He also had white earphones in his ears.

Suspect 2 (Austin Police Department (APD))

Suspect 3: Hispanic male, wearing a Nike white hoodie sweatshirt, hood up, a surgical mask covering his mouth and part of his nose.

Suspect 3 (Austin Police Department (APD))

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Possible road rage shooting in Southwest Austin leaves 2 injured

Man arrested on 3 felony warrants for carrying AK-47 at dealership

Transient murder suspect reportedly seen in Riverside/Pleasant Valley area

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter