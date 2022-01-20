Possible road rage shooting in Southwest Austin leaves 2 injured

Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting. The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. on January 20 near the intersection of Highway 290 and William Cannon.

The Austin Police Department says a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

No further details about the incident, or any description of a suspect or suspects, have been released.

