APD looking for three suspects in aggravated robbery of East Austin convenience store

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in the aggravated robbery of an East Austin convenience store.

The robbery occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on June 23 at the Graboost convenience store on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Morris Williams Golf Course.

According to APD, the store owner saw a Black male and female pull up in a white vehicle just before the robbery. The man, believed to be a lookout, briefly entered the store, walking around before leaving again.

Shortly after the man left, three Black men arrived in a blue vehicle and quickly entered the store, where two of them engaged in a physical altercation with two store employees. One employee was stabbed with a knife before the three suspects fled with cash from the register.

Suspect #1 is described as a Black man between 5'8" and 5'10" with a thin build and medium skin tone. He is estimated to be between 17-20 years old and was last seen wearing a camouflage headcover.

Suspect #2 is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man between 5'6" and 5'8" with a thin build. He is estimated to be between 17-20 years old and was last seen wearing a blue-and-red Spider-Man shirt and black headcover.

Suspect #3 is described as a dark-skinned Black man between 5'6" and 5'8" with a thin build. He is estimated to be between 17-20 years old and was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App or APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.