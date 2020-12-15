APD looking for two men who assaulted, robbed elderly man at car wash

The Austin Police Department is investigating the assault and robbery of an elderly man at a north central Austin car wash in October.

APD says a man was washing his car just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the King of the Road Car Wash on Cameron Road when two men approached him and started striking him.

The man fell to the ground and the suspects continued assaulting him and rummaged through his pockets. APD says that before fleeing on foot with money taken from the man, the suspects also searched his car for valuables. APD says the victim sustained minor injuries.

The two suspects were last seen walking northbound on Cameron Road and are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male estimated to be between 20 and 25, approximately 5’9” tall and roughly 220 lbs with a heavy build, with black hair that's short on the sides and tall on the top and tattoos on the back of each hand. He was last seen wearing a blue, yellow and red "Jewel House" zip-up hoodie, blue sweatpants, Nike "Retro 6 Olympic" shoes and a long, gold chain with a pendant.

Suspect #2: Black male estimated to be between 20 and 25, approximately 5’6” tall and roughly 140-150 lbs with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, dark grey cargo shorts, and black high-top shoes

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.

