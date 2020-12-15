APD searching for suspect involved in robbery at Exxon gas station

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at an Exxon gas station. The gas station is located within the 5400 block of Menchaca Road in South Austin.

According to police, the robbery happened around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, December 7. The suspect allegedly entered the business armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. Inside the store, he displayed the weapon to the employee, demanded money, and fled the scene as a passenger in a vehicle.

The driver remained in the vehicle during the robbery, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspect entered the business armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. (Austin Police Department / FOX 7 Austin)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspect is described as:

Advertisement

White or Hispanic Male

Approximately 25 – 35 years old

Thin build

Approximately 5’9” – 6’0” tall

Last seen wearing black Adidas shoes with white stripes, black pants, black sweatshirt, black cap, tattoos on the left hand, multiple gold rings on the left hand.

The suspect left the scene as a passenger in a dark gray, newer model, four-door sedan. Police believe the vehicle could possibly be an Infinity, with custom wheels and a sunroof.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.