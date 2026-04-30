‘Thankful’: Texas leaders react to Camp Mystic closing for 2026 season

The Brief Camp Mystic has withdrawn its licensing application for the 2026 season. The move comes after emotional testimony at legislative hearings in Austin this week. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he’s "thankful" that the application was withdrawn.



Texas leaders have reacted to the news Thursday that Camp Mystic will remain closed for the 2026 season.

The decision by leaders of the all-girls, Christian summer camp came after emotional testimony at legislative hearings in Austin about last year’s deadly floods.

What they're saying:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said an investigation into the catastrophe that killed 26 campers and two counselors is ongoing.

"Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones and those recovering from last year's devastating Fourth of July floods," Abbott said. "Camp Mystic has withdrawn its application to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) seeking to open as a camp this year. As a result, the camp will remain closed for 2026. The DSHS continues working with the Texas Rangers to investigate Camp Mystic. The results of that investigation will be made public as soon as possible."

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he was "thankful" to hear the news.

"At the conclusion of heartbreaking testimony from the families of Heaven’s 27 two days ago, I was hopeful the Eastland family would consider withdrawing their 2026 Camp Mystic license application for this summer," Patrick wrote on X. "I am thankful to hear that, today, the Eastland family withdrew their application. Given the tragic circumstances, this is the correct decision to protect Texas campers and to allow time for all investigations to be completed."

Texas House Rep. Wes Virdell, whose district includes Hunt, Texas, where Camp Mystic is located, said that the Eastland family has been "bullied" in the wake of the disaster.

"In regards to Camp Mystic's announcement today - I have great respect for the Eastland family and their team," Virdell wrote on X. "I have watched them be bullied relentlessly by people who don’t understand the details—or simply don’t care to. Their family, just like so many others, has suffered the devastating loss of loved ones and the campers they cared for deeply. Dick Eastland gave his life trying to save lives. I hope no one ever has to endure a tragedy like the July 4th floods. My prayer is that this time can be used for all involved to grieve and heal in the coming year. As Texans and Americans, we should be more careful before casting stones at individuals who are already carrying the weight of the world while under a microscope."

The backstory:

During this week’s testimony, a report was submitted to lawmakers that called the deaths preventable and cited a lack of emergency training, missing safety equipment and poor planning.

DSHS had already rejected Camp Mystic’s emergency plan ahead of the planned opening this summer.

One camper, Cile Steward of Austin, is still missing.