APD looking for woman accused of using stolen credit card in North Austin

The brief APD is looking for a woman accused of using a stolen credit card in North Austin in June



The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a woman accused of using a stolen credit card in North Austin.

Police said on June 10, around 6:58 p.m., a woman was seen using a stolen credit card to withdraw hundreds of dollars from a Bank of America location at 2511 W Parmer Lane.

The suspect then used the stolen card for new nails on the same day and was stopped from buying hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise at a CVS located at 1801 W Parmer Lane.

APD described the woman as a white or Hispanic woman in her early to mid 30s, heavy set, with brown or reddish hair.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.