APD makes 119 DWI-related arrests during holiday No Refusal

The Austin Police Department says it made 119 DWI-related arrests during its recent holiday No Refusal initiative.

The initiative ran nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3.

APD says the initiative was conducted with a focus on "proactively encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions, enforcing DWI laws and applying for blood search warrants for suspects who refused to provide breath or blood specimen as required by law."

The 119 DWI-related arrests were:

35 consent breath samples

25 consent blood samples

59 blood search warrants

Of those 119 arrests, APD says 19 of the consent breath samples were over .15, 14 of the suspects had a prior DWI conviction and 12 of the suspects had two or more prior DWI convictions.

APD says that No Refusal will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the month of January.

The initiative is made possible by APD's partnership with overtime grants from TxDOT and no-refusal funding from the City of Austin's Transportation Department.

