APD: Man shot in road rage incident in Southeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that they say resulted in a man being shot in Southeast Austin.

APD says that at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday night, Austin 911 received a call about a vehicle crash at Montopolis Drive and Riverside Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a Hispanic man with critical injuries.

ATCEMS transported the man to an area hospital, where medical staff found that he had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man remains in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the victim and the occupants of a four-door white sedan had gotten into a road rage incident. Multiple shots were fired from the sedan at the victim's vehicle while traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive from Pleasant Valley Road.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

