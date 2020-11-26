Northwest Austin SWAT situation ends peacefully

A SWAT situation in Northwest Austin has ended peacefully.

The standoff started at around 11 p.m. on November 25 at The Shadow Oaks Apartments on Jollyville near 183 and Oak Knoll after the Austin Police Department was called out to check on a disturbance call.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Police say the suspect had barricaded herself in one of the apartments and that she did have a weapon. Surrounding units were evacuated as a precaution.

Negotiators were able to get the suspect to exit the apartment without incident and she was taken into custody at around 4 a.m. this morning.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS