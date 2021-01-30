APD: Man shot, killed in car in North Austin

The search is on for a suspect in the shooting death of a man in North Austin Friday night.

The Austin Police Department says that officers found a man shot to death inside a vehicle near Mearns Meadow Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Jan. 29. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Witnesses told police they say an argument and a struggle inside the car before hearing several gunshots. APD says multiple people were seen running away from the car, but as of Saturday evening, no suspects are in custody.

"There's always a danger to the public, anytime," said APD Corporal Marcus Davis. "We don't have suspects in custody, we don't know if this was a known subject or if this was a random incident. So I would continue to stress if anyone has any information that they contact the homicide tip line or they can contact remain anonymous."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Witnesses described a tan or silver four-door sedan leaving the scene right after the shooting, says APD, and investigators believe this could have been a robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.