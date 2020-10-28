APD: Man slams man's head into sidewalk near University Carwash

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say slammed another man's head into a concrete sidewalk in Austin.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating an incident on Oct. 19 around 2:30 a.m. at the University Carwash on Guadalupe Street. Video footage from the area shows the suspect exchanging words with the victim who was on the phone at the time.

The suspect then slammed the man's head into the concrete sidewalk, knocking him unconscious. The suspect picked up the victim's phone and briefly spoke to the person on the other end, then threw it down onto the unconscious victim.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

(Austin Police Department)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspect is described as a Black male, estimated to be between 5'10 and 6" tall with a slender to athletic build. He was last seen wearing a gray or white hoodie, dark gray pants, running shoes and a white Houston Texans baseball cap.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

RELATED: Austin police asking for help identifying suspects involved in 7-Eleven robberies

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD's mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS