APD seeking public's assistance in locating missing woman
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Belen Ayala.
Ayala was last seen on March 25, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m. in the 9700 block of Dallum Drive. She is unable to speak and is hard of hearing but understands Spanish.
Ayala is described as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 4'11" and weighs 90 pounds.
If you see Ayala, or have information regarding her whereabouts please call 911 immediately.
