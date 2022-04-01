APD seeking public's assistance in locating missing woman

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Belen Ayala.

Ayala was last seen on March 25, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m. in the 9700 block of Dallum Drive. She is unable to speak and is hard of hearing but understands Spanish.

Ayala is described as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 4'11" and weighs 90 pounds.

If you see Ayala, or have information regarding her whereabouts please call 911 immediately.

