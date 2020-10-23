APD not to release video related to August officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department says that for now, it will not release video related to an officer-involved shooting in late August.

The video is from a chase and a shooting at a Northeast Austin apartment complex where the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve a warrant for 31-year-old Deonte Lee Rogers.

This week, a federal judge issued a protective order that prohibits the release of information about the case until the criminal prosecution has concluded.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Previous booking photo for Deonte Lee Rogers (Austin Police Department)

APD says it had developed a "Critical Incident Community Briefing" video regarding the shooting consistent with the department's policy that was intended for public release under the policy's timelines. However, due to the protective order, APD will not be releasing the video as planned.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

APD Chief Brian Manley said in a press conference in August that officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve a federal arrest warrant on Rogers for a probation violation for carrying a weapon. Officers found Rogers in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Manor Road.

Manley says Rogers ran along the complex, along with a second Black male in a black tank top and shorts, and headed for a wooded area behind the complex, rounding a corner.

The officers followed around the corner and Rogers allegedly fired shots at them. Two officers on the task force, both with APD, fired back.

RELATED: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in East Austin

Rogers fled the scene, jumping a fence and into the woods. Manley says a pistol was found in the parking lot, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

A lengthy search followed, according to Manley, involving a DPS helicopter and canine teams in an attempt to locate Rogers. According to Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez, Pecan Springs Elementary had been placed under a lockout. A shelter in place had also been issued by APD during the search.

RELATED: Man accused of shooting at APD officers apprehended

Rogers was arrested a couple of weeks after the incident at the apartment complex and booked into the Travis County Jail.

For more Austin news, click here.