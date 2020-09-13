Man accused of shooting at APD officers apprehended

A man accused of shooting at officers serving a warrant in late August has been apprehended by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Deonte Lee Rogers, 31, was apprehended without incident on Saturday afternoon at a Northeast Austin apartment complex.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Previous booking photo for Deonte Lee Rogers (Austin Police Department)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

APD Chief Brian Manley said in a press conference in August that officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve a federal arrest warrant on Rogers for a probation violation for carrying a prohibited weapon. Officers found Rogers in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Manor Road.

Manley says Rogers ran along the complex, along with a second Black male in a black tank top and shorts, and headed for a wooded area behind the complex, rounding a corner.

Advertisement

The officers followed around the corner and Rogers allegedly fired shots at them. Two officers on the task force, both with APD, fired back.

RELATED: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in East Austin

Rogers fled the scene, jumping a fence and into the woods. Manley says a pistol was found in the parking lot, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

A lengthy search followed, according to Manley, involving a DPS helicopter and canine teams in an attempt to locate Rogers. According to Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez, Pecan Springs Elementary had been placed under a lockout. A shelter in place had also been issued by APD during the search.

Rogers has been booked into the Travis County Jail awaiting an initial appearance by a federal magistrate. This case is currently under investigation and further information will be released when it is available.

For more Austin news, click here.