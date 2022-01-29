APD investigating officer-involved shooting in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning in North Austin.

According to police, 911 received a call around 2:31 a.m. about a shooting near a restaurant in the 7100 block of I-35. That is near Saint Johns Street. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said that a male suspect had shot a female.

The female had reportedly got in a vehicle and left.

Her condition is not known at this time.

The witnesses told police that the male suspect was on foot and still in the area. Police officers spoke with another witness who had reportedly seen the suspect before hearing multiple gun shots from the area the suspect had just been seen in.

APD officers searched the area and found a man matching the suspect's description. The suspect was reportedly spotted by a police officer in the parking lot of a nearby motel.

The police officer ordered the suspect to get on the ground, but he would not comply, according to police. The suspect reportedly began to walk away from the police officer, who was continuing to give verbal commands for the suspect to stop while following him.

The suspect reportedly went between two vehicles in the parking lot and the officer approached him, Shots were fired, and the suspect went down, according to police.

Officers immediately began live-saving measures, according to police. The suspect was taken to a local hospital by ATCEMS. He is reportedly in stable condition.

A firearm was recovered, according to police.

The officer involved in this incident has been with APD for approximately two and a half years. The officer will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation is underway, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 512-472-TIPS.

During a press conference about the officer-involved shooting, Chief Chacon said APD was also investigating a homicide a few blocks away at the Walnut Forest Motel. Officers are trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter