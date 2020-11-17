APD releases video of drive-by shooting, searching for suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this month. APD has released a witness video of the incident in hopes someone may be able to identify the suspect or their vehicle.

According to police, the drive-by shooting happened at the parking lot of 2410 East Riverside Drive. The shooting happened between 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., on November 8, where multiple vehicles were gathered for an informal car show.

The suspect's vehicle drove by and fired multiple rounds, striking a victim in the arm, according to police. The vehicle fled the scene immediately after.

The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspect's vehicle is described as:

1992-1999 Buick LeSabre

Tan or brown in color

Three occupants

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS