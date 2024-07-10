Sheriff's office asking for help looking for missing 11-year-old boy

article

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

TCSO said they are searching for 11-year-old Julian Giovanni Garcia.

He was last seen in the area of Robert I Walker Blvd. in North Austin. He also might be in Round Rock.

Julian was described as a Hispanic boy, about 110 pounds, 4'10, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact the Travis County Sheriff's Office at (512) 854-1444.