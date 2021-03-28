APD searching for suspect in homicide at WoodSpring Suites Austin

APD is searching for a suspect in a shooting Sunday afternoon at the WoodSpring Suites Austin in North Austin.

On Sunday, March 28 at approximately 11:36 a.m., Austin 911 says it received a report of a man who’d been shot inside a room at the WoodSpring Suites Austin.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male, later identified as Brandon Williams, with gunshot wounds. Police say they immediately began life-saving measures on the victim.

Mr. Williams was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he was pronounced deceased at 12:29 p.m. A witness on scene reported hearing gunshots and seeing the suspect flee the area immediately following.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Mid-height

Last seen wearing black pants and jacket, a baseball cap and red shoes.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel arrived to begin processing the scene.

Investigators learned that the suspect was at the hotel to deliver marijuana to the victim. Police say a dispute over the drugs is believed to have been the cause of the altercation.

The Travis County Medical Examiner says it will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This is Austin’s 19th homicide of 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.