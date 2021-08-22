APD searching for suspect in shooting at SE Austin gas station

Austin Police Department says it is investigating a shooting at a gas station in Southeast Austin.

Initial reports say a victim was shot multiple times near Riverside Dr. and Pleasant Valley earlier this afternoon.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, and at this time APD is still searching for the suspect.

The condition of the victim has not been released by APD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



