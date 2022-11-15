Suspect in custody following SWAT incident in Northeast Austin

A man is in custody following a SWAT situation in Northeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the incident happened near Cameron Rd. and St. Johns Ave.

Police said it started when a roommate pulled a weapon out on another roommate and the suspect wouldn’t come out of the complex.

Shortly after the SWAT team was called out, the suspect did come out of the complex.

The roommates are safe, police said.

No other information has been released at this time.

