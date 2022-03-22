APD SWAT team responds to situation near E. Riverside Drive

The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to a situation near E. Riverside Drive Tuesday night.

Police said the SWAT team was called out near the 1600 block of E. Riverside Drive.

According to the watch commander, US Marshals, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and APD were serving a warrant at 1620 E. Riverside. The suspect then ran from police and barricaded themselves.

No injuries are reported so far, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

