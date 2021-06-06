North Austin SWAT situation involving barricaded man ends peacefully

Austin Police Department says a SWAT situation involving a barricaded man in North Austin has ended peacefully.

It started just after 5 p.m. on June 6. APD says a white man in his 20s barricaded himself inside one of the units at the Starburst Apartments in the 8800 block of North I-35 between 183 and Rundberg.

Police say the man initially called 911 because the man said he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Several nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution as the SWAT team was brought in to get the man to come out.

It's not clear if officers entered the unit or the man came out on his own but officials say the situation ended without incident.

Advertisement

No word at this time on if the man will face any charges.