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The Brief Comal County authorities are searching for a missing 21-year-old who is nonverbal and has cerebral palsy. Andie Adamnson was last seen walking away near FM 306 and Mystic Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday wearing black pajamas. Deputies are urging nearby residents to stay alert and report any sightings to the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.



Authorities in Comal County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 21-year-old who is nonverbal and has cerebral palsy after they walked away from an area Saturday night.

Andie Adamnson missing

What we know:

According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Andie Adamnson was last seen near FM 306 and Mystic Parkway, leaving the area on foot around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Deputies described Adamnson as 5-foot-1 and weighing about 95 pounds. Adamnson was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve pajama top and black pajama pants.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is urging nearby residents to stay alert and watch for any potential sightings. Anyone with information about Adamnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.