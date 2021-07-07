APD delay release of NE Austin shooting video due to backlog
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it continues to investigate the critical incident that occurred on April 9, 2021, in the 6300 block of East U.S. Highway 290 on the Westbound Frontage road.
APD says it will not release this video during the extended timeframe due to production delays caused by the backlog of previously delayed video releases. At this time, APD is planning to release this critical incident briefing video no later than July 30, 2021. This is a 21-day extension from the previously provided July 8 release date.
APD says it completes work on critical incident videos and their release consecutively and not simultaneously.
The officers significantly involved in the April 9, 2021, critical incident are identified as:
- Officer Jon Riordan - two and a half years of service with APD
- Officer Kingly Kong - two years of service with APD
These officers were initially placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with APD policy. Officer Kong has since been returned to full duty. Officer Riordan remains on limited duty due to the injuries he sustained during this incident.
