APD's Operation Blue Santa seeking volunteers for Saturday deliveries

The Austin Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa is seeking volunteer drivers to help deliver packages to families Saturday.

They are asking volunteers to arrive at any of the locations below between 7:30 and 8 a.m.:

Blue Santa Headquarters - 4101 S Industrial Dr., Suite 260

Robert T. Martinez Sr. Central East Substation - 812 Springdale Road

Jaime Padron North Substation - 12425 Lamplight Village Ave.

Clinton Hunter South Substation - 404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr.

In 1972 the department began delivering food and toys to approximately twenty families in need. This year they will service about 5,000 families.

"I came up in a house where we didn't have a lot… I sometimes remember there not being very much under the tree, right?," said Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon. "So I know we have a lot of families that still struggle. And to be able to provide them some gifts that they have, that they can open on Christmas morning, provide them a meal that they can prepare and share as a family, truly to me personally means a lot."

Friday the department dropped off hundreds of toys for sick children at St. David’s and Dell Children’s Medical Center.

"These donations, while it may just seem like another gift. It truly can change the experience for patients and families here." said Kim Stephens, the hospital’s Child Life and Expressive Therapies Director. "It is such a stressful time. And just to have these, you know that the community's thinking of them and to have this opportunity can truly change the trajectory of their visit."

