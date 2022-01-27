APH and Travis County providing free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Jan. 28-31

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are once again partnering with local organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Austin area from Jan. 28-31.

The clinics do not require identification, insurance, or proof of registration. They also do not require registration or appointments, and all eligible individuals are welcome.

All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including third doses for immunocompromised and booster shots for qualifying individuals, according to the City. All vaccinations are free.

The City says those seeking to receive their second, third dose or booster shot, need to bring their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Four APH clinics are offering pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age. Appointments are required at the Shots for Tots clinics which offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations. No appointments are required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium.

The City says individuals who plan to attend these events should be weather and traffic aware, and wear appropriate clothing that allows easy exposure to the arm.

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).

NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.

Friday, Jan. 28

Delco Activity Center (APH)

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, Jan. 29

AISD Performing Arts Center (Travis County)

Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Southeast Library (APH)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Sunday, Jan. 30

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Monday, Jan. 31

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

