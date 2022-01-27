APH and Travis County providing free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Jan. 28-31
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are once again partnering with local organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Austin area from Jan. 28-31.
The clinics do not require identification, insurance, or proof of registration. They also do not require registration or appointments, and all eligible individuals are welcome.
All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including third doses for immunocompromised and booster shots for qualifying individuals, according to the City. All vaccinations are free.
The City says those seeking to receive their second, third dose or booster shot, need to bring their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Four APH clinics are offering pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age. Appointments are required at the Shots for Tots clinics which offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations. No appointments are required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium.
The City says individuals who plan to attend these events should be weather and traffic aware, and wear appropriate clothing that allows easy exposure to the arm.
To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).
NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.
Friday, Jan. 28
Delco Activity Center (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Address: 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd Austin, TX 78723
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, Jan. 29
AISD Performing Arts Center (Travis County)
- Time: 8-11 a.m.
- Address: 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd. Austin, TX 78723
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St Austin, TX 78725
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Moreliana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744
- Pfizer (12+ years)
JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln Austin, TX 78724
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1202 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Sunday, Jan. 30
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Monday, Jan. 31
African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
