Expand / Collapse search

APH holds news conference addressing masks, vaccine distribution

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus in Central Texas
FOX 7 Austin

Push to get people vaccinated as Texas lags behind other states

COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the state continue and while many have gotten a dose, Texas lags way behind other states in terms of efforts so there's a push to help get Texas caught up. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak has details.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health is holding its weekly news conference to talk about COVID-19 in the area and discuss vaccine distribution, masks, and more.

The APH news conference will be streamed on the FOX 7 Austin website and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page at 10 a.m. (CT).

It will be the first news conference after Governor Greg Abbott announced that he was lifting COVID-19 restrictions across the state including allowing businesses to fully reopen and rescinding his statewide mask order. It's a move that isn't sitting well with Austin-Travis County leaders.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Austin pushes back against Abbott’s decision to lift mask mandate

The City of Austin is pushing back against Governor Abbott's decision to lift the mask mandate on March 10.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Austin Public Health has continued to push for masking to carry on, one year into the pandemic, and it's a move other local officials like Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown support.

Meantime the Texas Department of State Health Services said nearly half of all people 65 and older in the state have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Efforts to ramp up vaccine allocation continue next week as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes its way to providers

DSHS says nearly half of Texas seniors have received first vaccine dose

Efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine allocation continue next week as the Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine makes its way to providers.

In Austin, a mass vaccination clinic is kicking off Friday at COTA. Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Hays Counties, along with Ascension Seton and CommUnity Care Health Centers, are teaming up for the clinic, which runs through this weekend.

The clinic kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The goal is to give 10,000 vaccines over the course of three days. There is no public signup for this clinic. It is for folks who have already signed up through a local provider. 
 