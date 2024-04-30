Milwaukee hit-and-run crash kills 4-year-old girl, injures child's mom

A 4-year-old girl was killed and her mother was injured in a Milwaukee hit-and-run crash on Tuesday morning, April 30.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said it happened around 11:30 a.m. as the mother and daughter walked across the street near Teutonia and Vera, just south of Good Hope.

"Just kept on going as if they hit a pothole. Like they ran over a box. Like it was nothing," Johnson said. "That baby girl is dead, is gone. That's a little girl who won't finish kindergarten, who won't finish first grade."

Police confirmed Tuesday evening that the vehicle involved was recovered, abandoned on the railroad tracks near 81st and Calumet. Police also said they are seeking a known person of interest regarding the recovered vehicle.

The mayor was emotional – and did not hold back his feelings on this incident.

"It pisses me off. It pisses me off to no end that a mom is hurt and that a child is gone from this world because somebody decided to go down the street at whatever speed, regardless of what speed it was," Johnson said. "You hit human beings, you hurt people, and then you just left. You just left."

Police have asked the community to come forward with information. MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said it's a matter of when, not if, the person responsible will be held accountable.

Crash at Teutonia and Vera, Milwaukee

"This is unacceptable," Norman said. "If this was your family member, how would you feel?"

Norman said investigators have evidence that they are reviewing, and they will collaborate with other departments if needed.

"There's cameras all around us," he said. "When people want to do wrong, do you understand? You're not doing wrong in a bubble. There's eyes all over the place, and we're increasing the eyes."

"You can help the family start to heal now by turning yourself in," Ashanti Hamilton, director of the city's Office of Community Wellness and Safety, said, his comments directed at the driver who fled the scene. "Passions are running high. When something like this happens…So help us get past this moment. And turn yourself in. Because no stone is going to be left unturned in trying to solve it."

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Witnesses shocked

Antoinette Jenkins and Theresa Alwahsh work at the Domino's in front of where the crash happened. They told FOX6 the woman lived in the area and would often bring her daughter in to eat.

"Everybody was panicking, they were praying, trying to see was she OK, was she fine or not," Jenkins said. "Basically, I saw her take her last breath."

Alwahsh said the child's death is shocking, but reckless driving has become somewhat expected.

Crash at Teutonia and Vera, Milwaukee

"It's like this all the time down this street," she said. "You can sit down here and just watch. Speeding constantly back and forth, back and forth."

In the meantime, Jenkins and Alwahsh said there needs to be some kind of change; families in the area don't deserve to live in fear.

"They have to do better. We live here we raise our children here," said Alwahsh.

"We're human, and we just want to live," Jenkins said.

More reaction

WARNING: Some of the language in the video below is not suitable for all viewers.

.