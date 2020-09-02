APH offering free PPE, urging mask use despite downward trend

It was six months ago when Austin/Travis County documented its first COVID-19 case. Since then, numbers have been seesawing up and down.

Tim Zapata and his wife were among those numbers.

“My wife and I got the coronavirus at the same time. The hardest thing to help my wife, I was so sick. It takes all your energy,” he said.

(LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

The numbers are trending downward again. However, officials want residents to remain cautious, wear masks, and continue other practices that yielded lower numbers.

Central Health, Austin Public Health, and CommUnity Care will be partnering to distribute personal protective equipment to populations who need it most.

“We will be distributing masks, hand sanitizer and COVID-19 education at CommUnity Care clinics identified that have the highest positivity rate and highest testing rates in Travis County. Patients will receive PPE kits during their scheduled visit and will have the opportunity to pick up PPE at scheduled pop-up sites,” said Elizabeth Marrero, program director at Central Health.

In late August, officials downgraded to stage three out of five for risk-based guidelines, however Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health warns the city to not get too relaxed.

“When you let your guard down that bounce happens, meaning a second surge of cases,” he said.

Zapata hopes all are taking the coronavirus seriously, if not for yourself, then for your neighbors.

