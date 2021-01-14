Nearly 4,000 vaccines distributed in new APH registration system

Austin Public Health (APH) says it has distributed nearly 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far this week as part of a new pilot distribution program.

APH says it received 12,000 doses on Monday from the Texas Department of State Health Services and plans to distribute all doses it received this week. 3,996 doses have been administered as of Wednesday night.

Based on operations this week, APH says it will make improvements if needed and will be prepared to distribute future allocations.

How can I get on the waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccine in Austin?

The first three days of vaccine distribution have been clinics serving Phase 1A and 1B patients from community partners that serve uninsured or underinsured populations, including CommUnityCare, Lone Star Circle of Care, and the People’s Community Clinic, says APH, to ensure those most vulnerable to complications and death from COVID-19 and those unable to get a vaccine from other providers are able to get vaccinated.

The vaccines provided by APH are available by appointment only. APH says that a miscommunication earlier in the week resulted in some vaccines being distributed to those without an appointment, but that walk-ups will be turned away moving forward.

Individuals wishing to pre-register for a vaccine through APH can sign up online or call 512-972-5560. The registration system allows anyone to sign up, however, individuals should be advised that APH is prioritizing those who are over age 65, or uninsured or underinsured and is using the DSHS guidelines. APH says that pre-registration does not guarantee a vaccine immediately.

"We've had over 20,000 that have signed up with accounts, as you know we only received 12,000 doses," said Stephanie Hayden, director of Austin Public Health, on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, DSHS identified APH among 27 others as vaccine hubs getting thousands of doses. APH as of right now only discloses locations to patients.

