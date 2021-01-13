Austin Public Health opens COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system

Austin Public Health (APH) has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine pre-registration system.

The pre-registration is only for the vaccines that APH receives, not for other vaccine providers in Austin-Travis County. Individuals who have private insurance are encouraged to call their primary care provider or pharmacy first. A map of providers is available on the DSHS website.

APH is currently vaccinating people who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or 1B, which includes frontline healthcare workers, residents, and staff of long-term care facilities, and individuals who are 65 years or older.

"APH has historically served as a safety net vaccine provider for those who otherwise have no access to lifesaving vaccines," said APH Director Stephanie Hayden. "The 12,000 doses APH received in this week’s allocation is less than 1% of the area population in Travis County and is available to all residents in Texas. It is critically important that we focus on our most vulnerable populations, including those who do not have private insurance or regular access to healthcare. We are encouraging people with private insurance to contact their primary care provider about being vaccinated."

To pre-register, visit AustinTexas.gov/COVID19-Vaccines. Individuals will then be redirected to create an account or login to an existing account and complete an assessment. If individuals meet the criteria and appointments are still available, they will be allowed to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine.

If individuals are not eligible or appointments are full, they will be placed on a waiting list and notified in the future if and when additional vaccine becomes available to APH. Appointments are required and, to protect patient privacy, locations will only be available to those with scheduled appointments.

A phone line will also be available for those without internet or computer access. The APH Nursing Hotline is available Monday-Friday 8 am-6 pm and Saturday 9 am-1 pm at 512-972-5560. The hotline is available in multiple languages, and individuals can press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish, 3 for Vietnamese and other languages.