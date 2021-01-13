Austin receives COVID vaccines for those who qualify for Phase 1B

Right now, the state of Texas holds the power to distribute the vaccine to providers and local health departments as they see fit. So far, Austin-Travis County has received 13,300 COVID-19 vaccines.

12,000 arrived yesterday for the general public in Phase 1B.

Yet, very few members of the general public have been vaccinated. It seems there’s a general consensus, that the public is a little confused on where and when to get vaccinated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

It’s time to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re over 65 or over 18 with an underlying condition. But where do you go? How do you sign up?

Advertisement

These questions remain largely unanswered.

12,000 dosages arrived in Austin Monday and Austin Public Health officials want 12,000 people inoculated by Friday. Yet, they have not released information on where individuals can go to get a shot, fearing they might overwhelm the system with long lines.

Local public health officials tell FOX 7 Austin:

Free shots in Phase 1B will be given by appointment only, via the Austin Public Health website, starting this week. Any sign-ups exceeding 12,000 will go to a waiting list.

Now, what about CVS? Or another local pharmacy?

350 providers in Austin have signed up to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, yet, not one has begun vaccinating the general public. H-E-B is one of those providers. The grocery chain released a public campaign this week: "Hi, fellow Texans. We’re proud to partner with the state of Texas to administer the COVID-19 vaccine."

While promising to offer shots to the public soon, even putting a scheduler on their website, they have not inoculated anyone in Phase 1B. "While we can vaccinate individuals in 1B at the same time, we simply do not have the supply to do so, yet."

Both H-E-B and Austin Public Health officials say they do not know when the next shipment of vaccines will come in from the state. State health officials told FOX 7 Austin on Tuesday, they are receiving more vaccines each week from the federal government and expect to continue directing them to providers.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK