APH provides COVID-19 update, urging vigilance Labor Day weekend

Austin Public Health is holding its weekly news conference to provide the public with an update on COVID-19.

Earlier this week, APH's Dr. Mark Escott spoke to the Travis County Commissioners Court and said that Austin-Travis County's coronavirus numbers continue to trend downward but stressed that this is not the time to relax.

"This is not the time to hold big parties, to have pool parties, barbeques for Labor Day. Certainly not the time to go to bars or places that were formerly known as bars," Dr. Escott said. "We have to be really careful."

Dr. Escott and other officials said people should still be following the safety guidelines like practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings as Travis County continues to remain in Stage 3 on the COVID-19 risk chart.

