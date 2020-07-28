APH provides latest COVID-19 update to Travis County Commissioners Court

Austin Public Health is providing an update on the latest data concerning the coronavirus to the Travis County Commissioners Court.

APH is expected to talk about the latest numbers at around 10 a.m. and it will be streamed online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

The Associated Press reports that Texas reported an increase of nearly 700 additional coronavirus deaths due to a change in how the state collects fatality data. The new figures show the state now has 5,713 from the virus.

