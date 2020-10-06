APH provides update on coronavirus as Gov. Abbott hints more businesses could reopen

Austin Public Health is providing its weekly update on the coronavirus to the Travis County Commissioners Court. It comes after Governor Greg Abbott hinted that more businesses could reopen soon.

The governor praised falling hospitalizations and cases across the state in the text of his tweet and wrote he'll be announcing more openings soon.

Restaurants and retail have been allowed to operate at 75% capacity for several weeks in the state. But bars remain closed, after reopening briefly in late May before a summer spike in cases.

The governor has not said directly what kind of reopening may be announced nor did he give a date on an announcement.

