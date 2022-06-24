APH to keep COVID-19 vaccine site at Old Sims Gymnasium open

Austin Public Health has decided to keep the COVID-19 vaccination site at Old Sims Gymnasium open.

The site was originally supposed to close on Saturday, June 25. APH says instead they will assess the need for clinic operations on a weekly basis to ensure "efficient use of resources".

APH says that in two days, site staff vaccinated 173 toddlers and babies against COVID-19 at the Old Sims clinic.

The Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium vaccine clinic is one of 12 total APH mass vaccination sites that were created throughout Travis County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free COVID-19 tests

APH encourages testing before and after gatherings, especially if you plan to be in close contact with individuals who are at risk. APH's Metz Elementary testing site (84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. St., Austin, TX 78702) is still open providing free PCR tests and rapid antigen tests.

A third round of free mail-order COVID-19 test kits is available through the federal government.

More vaccination information

Residents can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting your zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.