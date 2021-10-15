APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 15-18

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 15 through Oct. 18.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

APH says locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated. Booster shots are available only to people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine at least six months ago.

APH says that H-E-B gift cards are no longer available.

Friday, October 15

Delco Activity Center

Time: 9 am - 12 p.m.

Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Consulado General de México en Austin ­

Time: 9 am - 12 p.m.

Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Flu vaccines offered

Southeast Library ­ (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 825 East Rutland Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Manor Night Out at Timmerman Park (APH)

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Address: 12616 Skimmer Run Manor TX 78653

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Deutschen Pfest Day 1 ­(APH)

Time: 6 - 8 p.m.

Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Saturday, October 16

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library ­(APH)

Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Abundant Life Church (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Address: 1006 Old Austin Hutto Rd Pflugerville TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Creedmoor Community Center Parade (Travis County)

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Address: 12511 FM 1625 Creedmoor, TX 78610

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Deutschen Pfest Day 2 ­(APH)

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Community Health Worker Career Fair (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: Montopolis Recreation and Community Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr, Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Woodview Mobile Homes (APH)

Time: 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Address: 1301 W. Oltorf, Austin TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Sunday, Oct. 17

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Deutschen Pfest Day 3 ­(APH)

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Del Valle High School Movie Night (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Monday, October 18

Sunrise Community Church ­(APH)

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Address: 4430 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu

Acclaim at South Congress (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Address: 701 Woodward St. Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Canvas Apartments (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 739 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

COVID-19 Information

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

