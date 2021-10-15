APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 15-18
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 15 through Oct. 18.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
APH says locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated. Booster shots are available only to people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine at least six months ago.
APH says that H-E-B gift cards are no longer available.
Friday, October 15
Delco Activity Center
- Time: 9 am - 12 p.m.
- Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Consulado General de México en Austin
- Time: 9 am - 12 p.m.
- Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Flu vaccines offered
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 825 East Rutland Drive, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Manor Night Out at Timmerman Park (APH)
- Time: 6-9 p.m.
- Address: 12616 Skimmer Run Manor TX 78653
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Deutschen Pfest Day 1 (APH)
- Time: 6 - 8 p.m.
- Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Saturday, October 16
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Abundant Life Church (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Address: 1006 Old Austin Hutto Rd Pflugerville TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Creedmoor Community Center Parade (Travis County)
- Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Address: 12511 FM 1625 Creedmoor, TX 78610
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Deutschen Pfest Day 2 (APH)
- Time: 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Community Health Worker Career Fair (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Address: Montopolis Recreation and Community Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr, Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Woodview Mobile Homes (APH)
- Time: 5 – 6:30 p.m.
- Address: 1301 W. Oltorf, Austin TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Sunday, Oct. 17
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Deutschen Pfest Day 3 (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Del Valle High School Movie Night (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Monday, October 18
Sunrise Community Church (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Address: 4430 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu
Acclaim at South Congress (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
- Address: 701 Woodward St. Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Canvas Apartments (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 739 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78745
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
COVID-19 Information
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Moderna COVID-19 boosters: FDA panel endorses lower-dose shots for seniors, high risk
UT Austin professor honored for role in developing COVID-19 vaccines
New study finds potential benefits in mixing and matching COVID booster shots
COVID-19 vaccines: Study finds J&J recipients better off with Moderna, Pfizer booster
Moderna says it has no plans to share COVID-19 vaccine formula
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter