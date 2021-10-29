APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Friday, October 29

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Reilly Elementary School (Travis County)

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Address: 405 Denson, Austin, TX 78752, Austin, TX

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address : 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 825 East Rutland Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, October 30

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library ­(APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Sunday, October 31

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address : 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Monday, November 1

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

COVID-19 Information

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

