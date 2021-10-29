APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 29-Nov. 1
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Friday, October 29
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Reilly Elementary School (Travis County)
- Time: 4-8 p.m.
- Address: 405 Denson, Austin, TX 78752, Austin, TX
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 825 East Rutland Drive, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, October 30
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Sunday, October 31
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Monday, November 1
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
COVID-19 Information
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
