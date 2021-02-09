Application opens February 15 for Texas Rent Relief Program

article

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has launched a statewide rent and utility assistance program for qualifying households.

TDHCA will begin accepting applications for the Texas Rent Relief Program on Monday, February 15.

Officials say the program was created to administer the more than $1 billion allocated to Texas through the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus bill.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a significant financial strain on many Texans, and the Texas Rent Relief Program will provide an incredible lifeline to households in need of assistance on their rent and utility payments," Governor Abbott said in a press release. "I urge qualifying households to apply for this program once applications open on February 15th. The State of Texas will continue to provide the resources and support for those in need throughout the pandemic."

Texans can visit TexasRentRelief.com to learn more about qualifications, required documents and the application process.

To qualify, households must be at or below 80% of the area median income, as well as meet other criteria.

TDHCA will prioritize applications for households at or below 50% of the area median income level and households where one or more members are currently unemployed and have been for at least 90 days per federal guidelines, officials say.

Landlords are encouraged to apply on behalf of tenants, who must co-sign the application.

Applicants can submit their application beginning February 15 by calling 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368) or submitting it online at TexasRentRelief.com. The call center will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.