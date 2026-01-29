Application process for school choice program starts soon

The Brief The application process for the school choice program will open on Feb. 4 Ellen Troxclair, a school choice advocate, is trying to get the word out regarding the upcoming launch Some who oppose the Education Savings Account approach to School Choice do not believe the bulk of the money will go to needy kids



The billion dollar school choice program for Texas students launches next week.

The program called "Education Freedom Accounts" will start accepting applications on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

What is the Education Freedom Accounts program?

The backstory:

The program is being managed by Acting state Comptroller Kelly Hancock, who voted for the legislation while serving in the Texas Senate last year.

More than 1,400 private schools and education providers, like tutors, have already registered and are approved to process the money. Teachers who register with the state can be paid for tutoring. Families can start submitting applications on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

"We're not reinventing the wheel, and we know that demand is likely going to outstrip the funding. We have enough appropriated this year to serve about one hundred thousand kids," said Lakeway Republican Ellen Troxclair, a school choice advocate.

The Education Freedom Account grants total a little more than $10,000 per student and $2,000 for home schoolers. The Education Freedom Account money can also be used for vo-tech programs and special needs students can get up to $30,000. Low-income families, and kids in low-performing schools, are supposed to be at the front of the line when the money is allocated.

Troxclair is trying to get the word out regarding the upcoming launch.

"Sometimes low-income communities are the last to find out about programs that are available. So I and others are doing everything we can to make sure that the parents and the families who are in most need receive the message that they are eligible and would be first in line to receive these funds," said Troxclair.

The other side:

Some who oppose the Education Savings Account approach to School Choice do not believe the bulk of the money will go to needy kids.

"No, I don't think it's going to happen. And we will need to analyze it," said State Senator Sarah Eckhardt.

Eckhardt agreed there is a good chance for some political backlash.

"I think there is. This is a limited program. It's a limited lottery. The idea of playing lotto with kids' public education is pretty astounding. So yes, there are going to be families that lose out in the lotto for the private school giveaway. And that really just goes to the whole issue with the program. This isn't about school choice, this is about starving a public education system," said Eckhardt.

Those left out this year, will not be forgotten, according to Troxclair.

"The Texas Education Agency will be requesting full funding to cover everybody on the wait list," said Troxclair.

Dig deeper:

When school choice was debated in the state Senate last year, Democrats submitted several amendments. Proposals for tougher rules regarding auditing, tracking educational outcomes, and who got into the program were rejected by the Republican majority.

Eckhardt is now among those running to be the State Comptroller. In the Democrat Primary, she is facing two challengers: Michael Lange and Savant Moore.

There are four people on the GOP Primary ballot: Kelly Hancock, Michael Berlanga, Christi Craddick, and Don Huffines.

If Eckhardt wins the office in November, she said she would not shut down the program.

"It’s not the Comptroller’s role to subvert the authority of the Texas legislature. It's to inform the authority of the Texas legislature, most especially when the Texas legislature has done something that is a runaway giveaway that will undermine our best method for economic development in the future," said Eckhardt.

Hitting the off switch may not be an option, but Eckhardt promised to monitor the program closely.

"It's important that we follow the law of the voucher system as it was created by the Texas legislature and report honestly who's benefiting and who's not benefiting as well as the consequences of the public education system from the vouchers program ballooning from 1 billion to 4 billion," said Eckhardt.

Troxclair indicated the expectation of running out of money, in a way, is validation of the need.

"We were told for many years that there wasn't demand for something like this. So, it is interesting and rewarding now to see that we are expecting big demand," said Troxclair.

Troxclair also believes the program will fulfill its promise.

"Honestly, I'm excited that these kids who have been trapped in failing schools for too long and where the system has not served them well, that they are finally going to have some opportunity. You know, there are families who can afford to live in the wealthier areas where the schools are great. But for the families who cannot, a lot of those kids have been left behind. And so, what I want is for every kid to succeed," said Troxclair.

What you can do:

The State Comptroller’s Office posted information regarding the coming launch.

The information from the Comptroller’s Office states that the application process will take about 15 minutes to complete.

Applications for the Education Freedom Account program have to be done online. To apply, click here.

The application process ends March 17.

The first notifications for the accounts are expected to come in early April. It’s generally understood that the money will run out and not everyone who submits an application will get one of the special accounts.