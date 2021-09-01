Applications open for City of Austin's Community Navigator Program

The City of Austin Economic Development Department is seeking vendors to apply to administer the Community Navigator Program.

Community Navigators will support local businesses, non-profit organizations, and creative professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering application assistance and technical assistance for local, state, and federal relief programs.

"The Community Navigator Program will provide critical assistance to help local entities receive grants and resources to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Chief Economic Recovery Officer Veronica Briseño. "We are especially excited to launch this program because it will be a crucial tool to help businesses, non-profits, and creatives who historically are underserved by relief programs. Our goal is to award multiple contracts to ensure service recipients can receive support from a broad and diverse range of helpful vendors."

Competitive contracts will not exceed $50,000.

Applicants have until October 1 to submit their applications.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate abilities to help entities apply for federal, state, or local economic recovery programs; provide technical assistance to businesses, non-profits, or creative professionals impacted by the pandemic; or conduct outreach and engagement to raise awareness about the Community Navigator Program.

The Austin City Council allotted $500,000 for the Community Navigator Program by adopting Ordinance No. 20210506-002 on June 5. This program is funded through Austin’s allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Potential applicants can send questions to the Economic Development Department at ATXrecovers@austintexas.gov.

