Armadillo Christmas Bazaar returns in-person for 2021 season

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is back in person for 2021.

The Austin holiday shopping staple will run from December 15-24 at the Palmer Events Center.

This season The Armadillo will amplify the fine-art scene with an additional 25,000 square footage which the event says will allow for an expanded lineup of curated artists.

"After such a disruptive past year, we are overjoyed to announce the return to in-person – and bigger than ever! The Armadillo Art Concierge was a great success, and we were so proud the community continued to support our mission, but nothing beats the face-to-face interaction with the artists and their art," said producer Anne Johnson.

A full lineup of artists and musicians will be announced at a later date.

"This season will celebrate the longstanding Austin tradition as well as introduce an Armadillo for the new Austin. A collection of the most creative and talented artists from across the nation and our own backyard will make a truly amazing fine art festival," Johnson said. "There are also additional changes in the works that will breathe new life into this Austin staple, and we can’t wait to share more on that soon. We’ve missed the festive tradition of dancing in the aisles to live music while shopping and discovering art and can’t wait come to come back together again."

In addition to curating art locally and across the nation, artist submissions for The Armadillo are open all year long. The Armadillo Bazaar Production Team reviews and responds to all incoming applicants of the current year between February and October with priority consideration given to applicants that apply early in the year.

Applications received between October through December will not be reviewed until the following year, no earlier than February. More information on showing work at The Armadillo can be found here.

