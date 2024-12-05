4 men break into East Austin home; 1 shot at homeowner: APD

The Brief APD is looking for four men who broke into an East Austin home in early November. One of the suspects fired multiple shots at the homeowner who came home during the burglary. APD has released photos and descriptions of the suspects.



Austin police are looking for four suspects who broke into an East Austin home early last month. One of the suspects fired multiple shots at the homeowner.

APD says it is asking for the public's help in identifying the four men involved in the incident which happened on Friday, Nov. 8, just before 1 p.m. at a home in the 8000 block of Exchange Drive, just off US 290.

The homeowner arrived to find his home was actively being burglarized. One of the suspects exited through a window, saw the homeowner and fired multiple gunshots at him while fleeing the scene.

The suspect was working with multiple accomplices who fled the scene, says APD. Four people have been linked to the incident but have not yet been identified.

APD has released photos and descriptions of the four suspects:

Suspect 1

Photo of Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic male between 18 and 25 years old with a thin build. He is possibly armed. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark pants, a dark bandana, and black shoes with red-and-white details.

Suspect 2

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of Suspect 2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 2 is described as a white or Hispanic male between 18 and 25 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark pants, gray shoes, and a distinctive red and white jacket.

Suspect 3

Photo of Suspect 3 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 3 is described as a white or Hispanic male between 18 and 25 years old with an average build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, white and black shoes, a dark baseball cap, and carrying a bag across his chest.

Suspect 4

Photo of Suspect 4 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 4 is described as a Black or Hispanic male between 18 and 25 years old with an average build. He was last seen wearing a light blue or white and blue jersey with "23" and "Chicago" on the front, blue shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.