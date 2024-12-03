Christopher Taylor sentenced to 2 years in prison following guilty verdict

A Travis County judge has sentenced Austin police officer Christopher Taylor to two years in prison.

In October, a jury found Taylor guilty of deadly conduct after he shot and killed Mauris DeSilva while on duty in 2019.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis released a statement following the sentencing:

"Today, we have learned about the sentencing of Officer Christopher Taylor. I am saddened by the fact that so many have been impacted by this tragic event. This is a tragedy for the Austin community and the Austin Police Department.

It is my responsibility to move us forward. We must examine the issues that contributed to this event and address them.

Although I have been the Chief here only a relatively short time, I know that the Austin Police Department is continually re-evaluating its training and practices to provide the highest level of service to the community.

As the Chief of Police, I know that the Austin Police Department has incredible talent and capacity. I am proud to lead a police department of men and women who are dedicated to serving and protecting our community.

One of my primary commitments as Chief is to earn our community’s and officers’ trust through transparency, accountability, and action.

Under my leadership, we will ensure that the sanctity of human life and officer safety and wellness are at the center of our training, policies, and procedures.

The foundation of our practices will be grounded in constitutional policing, police legitimacy, and procedural justice. Our personnel need and deserve the very best leadership, training, and resources. I am confident that city leadership will support us in this endeavor.

We cannot fail our community or our officers. We must prevent these tragic events in the future. We do this by ensuring that our officers are healthy, well trained, and confident in their ability to serve our community."

CLEAT, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, also weighed in on Taylor's sentencing: