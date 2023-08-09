Two men rob woman in South Austin at knifepoint: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say robbed a woman at knifepoint in South Austin and used her bank card at The Domain.

APD says the woman stopped at a Taqueria in the 4400 block of E. Ben White Boulevard on July 12 around noon. When she was getting into her vehicle, an unidentified Black man confronted her with a knife.

The man took her purse from her vehicle and then got into the rear passenger seat of another vehicle.

The woman then reported her bank card was used to make purchases 45 minutes later at a Neiman Marcus at The Domain in North Austin. Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the man who used the bank card.

(Austin Police Department)

The man seen in surveillance video is described as a Black man, between 30 and 40 with a heavy build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark zip-up long-sleeve shirt with a white emblem on the left side, white T-shirt, white sweatpants and brown multi-shade sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Black man around 30 years old and thin. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

APD says detectives believe the woman may have been targeted after exiting a Bank of America on East Stassney Lane.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.