Man assaults woman after being told he was trespassing: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say assaulted an older woman near Zilker Park in June.

APD says on June 14 just before 10 a.m., the suspect assaulted the woman when he was told he was trespassing at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the 2500 block of Wallingwood Drive.

The man is described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, 6-foot-tall and around 150 lbs with a thin build and short/shaved dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a long shirt and dark pants.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact APD at 512-974-6880. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.