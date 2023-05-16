Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery prompts SWAT situation in North Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

Armed robbery prompts SWAT situation in N Austin

Austin police say the victim was robbed at the door of an apartment at the Starburst Apartments in North Austin at 9 p.m. Monday. The suspect has been holed up inside ever since, police say.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are on scene of a SWAT situation in North Austin.

Police say it started around 9 p.m. Monday when a victim was robbed at the door of an apartment at the Starburst apartment complex on I-35 just north of US 183.

Investigators say SWAT was called to the scene because the suspect used a weapon during the robbery.

Police believe the suspect is inside one of the units and they've evacuated surrounding apartments as a precaution.

A police spokesperson did not know if officers have made contact with the suspect.

But police have confirmed the victim was not hurt in the robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.