Armed robbery prompts SWAT situation in North Austin

Austin police are on scene of a SWAT situation in North Austin.

Police say it started around 9 p.m. Monday when a victim was robbed at the door of an apartment at the Starburst apartment complex on I-35 just north of US 183.

Investigators say SWAT was called to the scene because the suspect used a weapon during the robbery.

Police believe the suspect is inside one of the units and they've evacuated surrounding apartments as a precaution.

A police spokesperson did not know if officers have made contact with the suspect.

But police have confirmed the victim was not hurt in the robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.