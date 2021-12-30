Armed subject inside Pflugerville home prompts shelter-in-place alert

Officials have issued a shelter-in-place for residents in one Pflugerville neighborhood as they deal with a person armed with a weapon inside a home. The incident is happening in the 21300 block of Byerly Turk. Residents in the area of Byerly Turk, Secretariat Ridge, St. Leger, and Darley Arabian have been asked to remain inside as police activity continues.

The Pflugerville Police Department says it received a call at around 7:34 a.m. about a subject with a weapon in a home with three people. Officers were able to get those three people removed from the home but the suspect refused to come out.

Pflugerville PD, Williamson County Constable, and the Travis County Sheriff's Office are onsite.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

